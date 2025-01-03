Blinkit starts 10 minute ambulance service in Gurugram





In a post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company launched its first five ambulances in Gurugram on Thursday.





'As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app,' he said.





The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and emergency medicines. Each vehicle will be staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to ensure timely, high-quality service during emergencies.





'Profit is not our goal; providing affordable and efficient emergency services is our primary focus,' said Dhindsa.





The company plans to scale up the service gradually and expand to more cities over the next two years.





'Let's do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know

when you may save a life,' Dhindsa said.





Blinkit is owned by Zomato. Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in 2021, strengthening its presence in the quick-commerce space by offering a wider range of services, including grocery delivery.

