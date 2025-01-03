RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in stampede case

January 03, 2025  17:46
Actor Allu Arjun/File image
A court on Friday granted regular bail to top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2

The II additional metropolitan sessions judge had earlier reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the actor and the police. 

Ashok Reddy, advocate for Allu Arjun, said that the court directed the actor to furnish two sureties, who shall execute bond for Rs 50,000 each. 

Allu Arjun has to appear before the investigating officer on Sunday, Reddy told reporters. 

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released from the jail on December 14 after the Telangana high court granted him interim bail for four weeks which would end on January 10. 

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused no 11 in the case, had earlier filed the regular bail petition in court. 

He appeared through video conference before the court on December 27. 

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of Pushpa 2 movie. -- PTI
Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in stampede case
