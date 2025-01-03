RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

9 held for evicting shopkeepers citing waqf board order in Gujarat

January 03, 2025  21:38
File image
File image
A trustee of a mosque in Gujarat's Rajkot city and eight others have been arrested for allegedly evicting three  shopkeepers by citing a Waqf Board order, the police said on Friday.   

The shops, rented out by the trust to Hindu traders, are situated on the ground floor of Nawab Mosque in Danapith area. 

On December 31, a mob led by mosque trustee Farooq Musani allegedly broke the locks and took possession of the shops by throwing out all the merchandise onto the road, a police official said. 

When one of the shopkeepers, Virendra Kotecha, confronted Musani and others, they cited a Gujarat State Waqf Board order asking the mosque trust to take possession of the shops. 

Kotecha told reporters that his family had been running the shop since 1962, and no prior notice was served to him by the trust.   

Musani, on the other hand, told reporters before his arrest that the shopkeepers were evicted as per the Waqf Board's order, copies of which were given to them. 

State waqf board member Asif Salot said it had indeed passed the order, but due procedure was not followed by the trust while taking possession of the shops for violating various norms.   

Based on Kotecha's complaint, the Rajkot police registered a First Information Report on January 1 against Musani and others for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation, said a police release. 

Musani and eight others who were allegedly involved in vandalising the shops were arrested on Thursday, and the police handed over the possession of the shops back to the traders, said the release. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SP hurt as mob attacks his office in Manipur
LIVE! SP hurt as mob attacks his office in Manipur

China plays down flu outbreak, says winter occurrence
China plays down flu outbreak, says winter occurrence

China has downplayed reports of a massive flu outbreak overwhelming hospitals, stating that cases of respiratory diseases this winter are less severe than last year. The Foreign Ministry assured foreigners that it is safe to travel to...

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue
PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue

Images from Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

High Drama On Day 1 At SCG
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG

A survivalist's mindset sees Indian batsmen fail again on the first day of the SCG Test.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances