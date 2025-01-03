RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 Mumbai airport staffers among 4 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 4.84 cr

January 03, 2025  22:02
File image
File image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Friday arrested four persons, including two airport staffers employed at a duty-free shop, for allegedly smuggling six kilograms of gold worth Rs 4.84 crore at the international airport in Mumbai, officials said.   

The two staffers of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were involved in smuggling gold by retrieving it from the international transit terminal in small batches and delivering it outside the airport, an official said. 

"The DRI officials had received specific information about a gold-smuggling syndicate involving the airport staff, following which the officials mounted surveillance on them," he said. 

The Mumbai unit of the DRI intercepted two airport staff members when they were transporting the smuggled gold outside the airport, he said. 

"After their interrogation, two receivers were also apprehended by the DRI officials," he said. 

During their search, the DRI officials found five oval-shaped capsules and two packets of gold dust in wax form weighing 6.05 kilograms worth Rs 4.84 crore, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SP hurt as mob attacks his office in Manipur
LIVE! SP hurt as mob attacks his office in Manipur

China plays down flu outbreak, says winter occurrence
China plays down flu outbreak, says winter occurrence

China has downplayed reports of a massive flu outbreak overwhelming hospitals, stating that cases of respiratory diseases this winter are less severe than last year. The Foreign Ministry assured foreigners that it is safe to travel to...

Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to official sources.

PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue
PIX: Boland bags 4 as India's batting woes continue

Images from Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

High Drama On Day 1 At SCG
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG

A survivalist's mindset sees Indian batsmen fail again on the first day of the SCG Test.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances