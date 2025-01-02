WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people

Security camera footage has emerged of suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowing his pickup truck down a packed Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day. The truck had an ISIS flag flying on it.





Watch the video here.









In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims."

The death toll is now 15 people in the New Orleans "act of terrorism" after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.