RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people

January 02, 2025  11:11
The site of the crash that killed 15 people
The site of the crash that killed 15 people
Security camera footage has emerged of suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowing his pickup truck down a packed Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day. The truck had an ISIS flag flying on it.

Watch the video here. 

The death toll is now 15 people in the New Orleans "act of terrorism" after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.

 In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people
LIVE! WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people

New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15
New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15

The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans 'act of terrorism' after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.

Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?

Gambhir non-committal about Playing XI for Sydney Test

Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?

'Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room.'

Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel
Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel

An electric vehicle exploded and caught fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to officials and videos on social media.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances