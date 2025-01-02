RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Teashop tiff leads to communal violence in UP

January 02, 2025  18:56
File image
A dispute at a tea shop here escalated into a clash between two groups from different communities, leaving three people injured including two women, police said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Sadhuapur village in Hardi area. 

A case has been registered under relevant sections and two people have been arrested, the police said. 

Police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order though officials have dismissed claims of a communal angle calling it a private dispute between two parties involved. 

"The incident occurred at a tea shop in Sadhuapur village while locals Gulshan Bajpai and Ibran were having snacks. An argument turned into a physical fight," Mehsi circle officer DK Srivastava said. 

Ibran's father, Sipahi, filed a written complaint at the Hardi police station, alleging that Gulshan Bajpai and Sarvesh Bajpai attacked his 23-year-old son, daughter Sakroona (40) and a relative Noorjahan (48) with sticks, injuring them, he said. 

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), Srivastava said. 

The duo has been arrested and the injured are undergoing treatment with their condition stated stable, he added. 

The CO further said that the incident stemmed from an old altercation between the two families who reside nearby. -- PTI
