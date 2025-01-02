Suspect in Montenegro shooting dies of injuries





The gunman, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45, attempted suicide near his home in the town of Cetinje after being cornered by police.





"When he saw that he was in a hopeless situation, he attempted suicide. He did not succumb to his injuries on the spot, but during the transport to hospital," Saranovic told Montenegro's state broadcaster, RTCG.





Saranovic provided no details on the attempted suicide.





-- CNN

A gunman who killed at least 10 people in a rampage in a small town in Montenegro died from self-inflicted injuries on Thursday after attempting suicide, the country's interior minister, Danilo Saranovic, said.