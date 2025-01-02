RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sarpanch murder: BJP MLA meets Fadnavis, seeks Nikam's appointment as public prosecutor

January 02, 2025  19:49
Renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas on Thursday said he had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought the appointment of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as public prosecutor in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.   

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. 

Asked about his meeting with Fadnavis, the MLA from Ashti said, "I submitted a letter demanding that Nikam be appointed as public prosecutor in the sarpanch murder case. I believe Nikam will accept it. He will be helpful. I sought the CM's support in this matter." -- PTI
