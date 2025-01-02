RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack during morning walk in Jodhpur

January 02, 2025  20:11
image
The in-charge of the district special team in Jodhpur died of a heart attack while he was out for a morning walk on Thursday morning, the police said. 

People present on the spot rushed him to AIIMS Jodhpur, where doctors declared him dead, they said. 

ASP (Rural) Bhopal Singh said that sub-inspector and in-charge of the Jodhpur Rural DST team Karni Dan (39) was walking in the Krishna Nagar Park near his residence on Thursday morning at about 8.30 am. 

"He used to go for walks daily. Today, he suddenly felt chest pain and collapsed on the track while walking. People present at the scene took him to AIIMS, but his life could not be saved," said Lakhawat. 

Dan hailed from Badnawa in the Balotra district and was selected as an ASI in 2014. 

He is survived by his wife, a 6-year-old son, and his mother. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos
Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma ignore each other on match eve

LIVE! Empty gas cylinder found near railway tack in Kanpur
LIVE! Empty gas cylinder found near railway tack in Kanpur

UP man enters Pak to marry FB friend, lands in jail
UP man enters Pak to marry FB friend, lands in jail

A young Indian man was arrested in Pakistan after illegally crossing the border to meet a Facebook friend he wanted to marry. However, the woman told police she was not interested in marrying him. The man, Badal Babu, was arrested in the...

Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment
Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national, faces imminent execution despite the payment of blood money. Despite the lack of bilateral ties between India and war-torn Yemen,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances