RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Noida: Classes up to 8 suspended until further orders due to cold

January 02, 2025  23:55
File image
File image
Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in UP on Thursday ordered suspension of classes till 8 in all schools of the district until further orders in view of cold weather conditions. 

The order, issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, applies to schools across board affiliations. 

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, there will be a holiday in all the schools (classes from nursery to 8) recognised by all the boards (CBSE / ICSE / IB, UP Board and others) operating in the district with immediate effect till further orders. 

The said order should be strictly followed," the order stated. 

The mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department. 

A maximum of 17 degrees Celsius was recorded in the district, with the IMD predicting foggy and misty condition. 

The Met has predicted a low of 8 degrees Celsius on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

'Don't walk out now, Rohit'
'Don't walk out now, Rohit'

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement after the completion of the ongoing series.

LIVE! K'taka: Wife murders man, cuts body into 2 pieces
LIVE! K'taka: Wife murders man, cuts body into 2 pieces

Maha police may invoke MCOCA in sarpanch murder case
Maha police may invoke MCOCA in sarpanch murder case

Police are examining the past records of the arrested men in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and a related case of extortion to decide if the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) should be invoked,...

SC pulls up Punjab over farmer leader Dallewal's fast
SC pulls up Punjab over farmer leader Dallewal's fast

The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab government for making irresponsible statements regarding farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite fast and questioned the intentions of some farmer leaders. The court emphasized that it...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances