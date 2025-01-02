Noida: Classes up to 8 suspended until further orders due to cold





The order, issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, applies to schools across board affiliations.





"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, there will be a holiday in all the schools (classes from nursery to 8) recognised by all the boards (CBSE / ICSE / IB, UP Board and others) operating in the district with immediate effect till further orders.





The said order should be strictly followed," the order stated.





The mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department.





A maximum of 17 degrees Celsius was recorded in the district, with the IMD predicting foggy and misty condition.





The Met has predicted a low of 8 degrees Celsius on Friday. -- PTI

