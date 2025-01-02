RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi pays tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan Pillai on birth anniversary

January 02, 2025  17:42
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan Pillai, a freedom fighter and social reformer who founded the Nair Service Society, on his birth anniversary and lauded him as a true visionary. 

"Remembering Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. He was a true visionary, who made relentless efforts to uplift society, empower women and remove human suffering."   

"His emphasis on education and learning was also noteworthy. We remain committed to fulfilling his vision for our nation," Modi said on X. 

Born in 1878 in the present-day Kerala, Pillai founded the Nair Service Society to uplift the community, which is a numerically and socially influential caste in Kerala. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

LIVE! Two groups clash at UP teashop, cops deployed
LIVE! Two groups clash at UP teashop, cops deployed

Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment
Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national, faces imminent execution despite the payment of blood money. Despite the lack of bilateral ties between India and war-torn Yemen,...

Sajjan Jindal attends Nawaz Sharif's grandson's wedding
Sajjan Jindal attends Nawaz Sharif's grandson's wedding

Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal, along with his family, attended the wedding festivities of the grandson of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. Jindal, the managing director of JSW Steel, was among 700 local and...

Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer
Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer

Lalu's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, however, sought to downplay the remarks made by his father, in an interview to a local news channel, claiming that the RJD supremo had merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances