Mass shooting outside New York nightclub, 10 injured

January 02, 2025  12:04
Representational image
At least 10 people have been injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York's Queens on Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly took place around 11:20 pm near the Amazura nightclub.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), none of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, reported the New York Post.

The Amazura club, which regularly hosts DJs and live performances, had reportedly hosted a private party in honour of a known gang member - who died last year. There were around 80 people gathered outside the nightclub waiting to get inside when the incident took place, reported AMNY news.
