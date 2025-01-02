RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Khel Ratna award

January 02, 2025  16:00
The quartet of shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were on Thursday named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour.

The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August. In the same Games, Hamranpreet led the Indian hockey team to its second consecutive bronze medal.
LIVE! Kerala nurse on death row: Blood money only hope
Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer
Lalu's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, however, sought to downplay the remarks made by his father, in an interview to a local news channel, claiming that the RJD supremo had merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

Mujib didn't declare freedom: B'desh changes textbooks
The textbooks also removed the title 'Father of the Nation' for Mujibur Rahman.

'Rohit Should Smash It, Have A Blast'
'I want him to get out there, smash it, try and win this Test match.'

BEWARE! High nitrate levels found in groundwater
High nitrate levels have been found in groundwater of 440 districts across India, with 20 per cent of the samples collected exceeding the permissible nitrate concentration, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has said in a report.

