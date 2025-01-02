RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man beaten up at New Year's eve party at housing complex dies in hospital

January 02, 2025  23:41
File image
File image
One of the two men beaten up during an argument over playing loud music at a New Year's eve party in Thane's Kashmira area died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place on the night of December 31 at a MHADA housing plex, the Kashimira police station official said. 

"Raja Pariar (24) and another person Vipul Rai were beaten up allegedly by residents of the complex over loud DJ music. Pariar died today at a Mumbai hospital. Rai is still hospitalised. We have detained a few persons in this connection," the official informed. 

Further probe into the case is underway, the Kashimira police station official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

'Don't walk out now, Rohit'
'Don't walk out now, Rohit'

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement after the completion of the ongoing series.

LIVE! Emergency in China after epidemic outbreak?
LIVE! Emergency in China after epidemic outbreak?

BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata
BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India and claimed it's a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state. Banerjee, who alleges a larger...

Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad
Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad

A protest broke out at a private engineering college in Medchal, in the vicinity, after some female students raised suspicions that their videos were being recorded from the hostel washroom, police said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances