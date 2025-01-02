JDU reacts to Lalu welcoming Nitish: We are with...





"...We are with the NDA and with full firmness. I cannot react to what people say--there is freedom of expression; people can say whatever they want, Singh told media persons. This came following Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement saying that the opposition alliance doors are always open for CM Nitish Kumar.





However, reacting to Lalu's statements, his son Tejashwi Yadav said, "You keep asking him this; what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down."





Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that RJD supremo is making such statements out of 'fear.' "Nitish Kumar knows Lalu Prasad Yadav inside out... Lalu Prasad Yadav is just scared."





Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said, "If followers of Gandhi detach themselves from the followers of Godse, then we are with them..."





Earlier on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made a pledge for Bihar in 2025, promising to end unemployment and migration from the state. Speaking about his vision for the upcoming year, Yadav declared, "In the new year, we have resolved that this time we will end unemployment and migration from Bihar. We will form a new government in the new year. -- ANI

