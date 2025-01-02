RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian tycoon attends ex-Pak PM's grandson's shaadi

January 02, 2025  16:16
The Jindals have close ties to the Sharifs
Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal along with his family attended the wedding festivities of the grandson of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, a PML-N leader said on Thursday. 

Jindal, the managing director of JSW Steel, was among 700 local and foreign guests who attended the wedding of Sharif's grandson Zayd Hussain Nawaz at their palatial Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Sunday. Several other Indians also attended the festivities, a senior leader from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said. 

The Jindal family has strong ties with the Sharif family and it had reportedly helped Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz set up a steel mill in the Gulf. 

The Sharif family kept the one-day visit of Indian guests, especially the Jindal family, low-profile. The Jindal family arrived in Lahore from Mumbai on a special plane. A heavy contingent of police was deployed around Jati Umra and its surroundings for the security of the guests. PTI
