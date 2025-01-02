Indian enters Pak to marry FB friend, lands in jail





And the woman told the local police she does not want to tie the knot.





Badal Babu from the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested last week in the Mandi Bahauddin district of Pakistan's Punjab province (some 240 km from Lahore) for illegal border crossing.





Babu attempted to cross the border illegally to meet the Facebook friend with whom he wanted to marry.





The police recorded the statement of Babu's Facebook friend Sana Rani, 21, who said she wasn't interested in marrying him.





"In her statement to the police, Sana Rani says that Babu and she have been friends on Facebook for the last two-and-a-half years. But she is not interested in marrying him," a Punjab police officer, Nasir Shah, said on Thursday.





He said Babu illegally crossed the border and reached Sana Rani's Maung village in Mandi Bahauddin, where he was arrested by law enforcers.





When asked whether Babu met Rani, the police officer said he couldn't confirm this. -- PTI

A 30-year-old Indian man crossed over illegally into Pakistan to meet a Facebook friend he wanted to marry, but instead found himself behind bars.