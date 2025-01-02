RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HC grants three weeks' time to ED to respond to Soren's affidavit

January 02, 2025  21:33
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) three weeks to file a response to an affidavit filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 

The ED had filed a case before the HC seeking to quash an FIR registered by Soren against the agency officials under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste (Prevention of Atrocity) Act. 

Soren had filed the case against ED officials at the SC/ST police station here for conducting searches at his residences in Delhi and Ranchi in January last year. 

He alleged that the ED's actions were aimed at "humiliating tribals," leading him to register the case. 

The investigating officer of the case issued notices asking ED officers to appear and explain their innocence. 

Soren filed the case against ED additional director Kapil Raj, assistant directors Devrat Jha, Anuman Kumar, Aman Patel, and several unknown persons. 

Kapil Raj and other officials approached the HC to challenge the notice issued against them and the criminal proceedings initiated. 

During the proceedings, Soren filed an affidavit before the high court, refuting the statements made by ED officials and justifying the FIR. 

The ED sought time to respond to Soren's affidavit. In the FIR, filed in January last year, Soren alleged that the ED conducted the search operation at his Delhi residence to "harass and malign him and his entire community," officials said. 

"My family members and I have suffered immense mental, psychological, and emotional harm because of the acts committed..." Soren said in the FIR, according to the officials. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos
Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma ignore each other on match eve

LIVE! Sebi bans Ketan Parekh from securities markets
LIVE! Sebi bans Ketan Parekh from securities markets

BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata
BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India and claimed it's a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state. Banerjee, who alleges a larger...

Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad
Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad

A protest broke out at a private engineering college in Medchal, in the vicinity, after some female students raised suspicions that their videos were being recorded from the hostel washroom, police said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances