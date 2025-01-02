RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ex-sarpanch attacked by unidentified assailants; suffers severe injuries

January 02, 2025  21:21
image
A former sarpanch suffered severe injuries on his legs on Thursday after being allegedly attacked by unidentified persons in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said. 

The victim, Kadam Ugada, who was earlier the sarpanch of Ajanup village near Kasara in Shahapur taluka, was attacked and his car was vandalised by the assailants, they said. 

He is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Kalyan. 

"Kadam left his house in his car around 10 am for work. But his car suddenly stopped in a village on the way due to some engine fault. 
Unidentified assailants then came to the spot and attacked his car with stones. They also dragged him out of the vehicle and severely hit him on his legs," an official said. 

he locals initially admitted him to a private hospital in Shahapur, where doctors said both his legs have suffered severe injuries, and shifted him to a medical facility in Kalyan for further treatment, he said. 

On the basis of a complaint, the Kasara police registered an FIR and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Senior inspector Suresh Gavit said the accused and the motive behind the attack are being identified. -- PTI
