RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Empty gas cylinder found near railway tack in Kanpur

January 02, 2025  19:58
File image
File image
An empty five kilogram gas cylinder was found placed on the railway tracks near the Barrajpur railway station in Kanpur, Government Railway police said on Thursday. 

In a separate incident, a major accident was averted when a large fragment of a metal was found lying on the railway track near Tapri on the Haridwar railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday, officials said. 

A safety team found the cylinder on the loopline tracks in Shivrajpur on Wednesday during patrolling. 

It was kept in a sack, the officials said, as a probe was launched into the matter. 

"Upon receiving information GRP officials along with the forensic teams from Kanpur and its neighbouring districts reached the spot and inspected the area as well as the cylinder and found it empty," superintendent of police (GRP) Abhishek Verma said. 

Preliminary information suggested that the cylinder was deliberately put on the tracks with an intent to trigger panic, he added. 

He said a special team has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure the early arrests of those responsible behind it. 

Meanwhile, the railways has also started a detailed probe into the matter that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, the officials said. 

The railway authorities along with teams from the GRP and Railway Protection Force promptly went to the scene upon receiving information, they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos
Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma ignore each other on match eve

LIVE! Empty gas cylinder found near railway tack in Kanpur
LIVE! Empty gas cylinder found near railway tack in Kanpur

UP man enters Pak to marry FB friend, lands in jail
UP man enters Pak to marry FB friend, lands in jail

A young Indian man was arrested in Pakistan after illegally crossing the border to meet a Facebook friend he wanted to marry. However, the woman told police she was not interested in marrying him. The man, Badal Babu, was arrested in the...

Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment
Indian faces death in Yemen despite blood money payment

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national, faces imminent execution despite the payment of blood money. Despite the lack of bilateral ties between India and war-torn Yemen,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances