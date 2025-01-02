RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Emergency in China after epidemic outbreak?

January 02, 2025  22:59
File image
File image
China declared state of emergency following the outbreak of an epidemic in the country five years after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019, according to an X handle known as 'SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). 

Multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across the country, claimed the X handle. 

Hospitals and crematoriums were overburdened following the outbreak, said the report. 

More details soon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report
Rohit 'Opts Out' Of 5th Test: Report

Multiple reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will be 'rested' for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

'Don't walk out now, Rohit'
'Don't walk out now, Rohit'

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement after the completion of the ongoing series.

LIVE! Emergency in China after epidemic outbreak?
LIVE! Emergency in China after epidemic outbreak?

BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata
BSF letting in infiltrators from Bangladesh: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh into India and claimed it's a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state. Banerjee, who alleges a larger...

Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad
Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad

A protest broke out at a private engineering college in Medchal, in the vicinity, after some female students raised suspicions that their videos were being recorded from the hostel washroom, police said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances