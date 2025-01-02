Dr Ambedkar visited our shakha in 1940: RSS





The Vidarbha prant of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), the communication wing of the RSS, on Thursday issued a statement in which it gave this information. Dr Ambedkar visited an RSS 'shakha' (local unit) at Karad in Satara district on January 2, 1940, where he also addressed the Sangh swayamsevaks (volunteers), it said.





It said that in his address, Dr Ambedkar said, "Although there are differences over certain issues, I look at the Sangh with a sense of belongingness."





A report had been published on January 9, 1940 in "Kesari", a Marathi daily in Pune, about Dr Ambedkar's visit to the RSS shakha, the VSK said in its statement with a clipping of the news. -- PTI

