RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSF allowing infiltrators destabilise Bengal: Mamata

January 02, 2025  14:55
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and charged the BSF with trying to destabilise the state. Banerjee said she could sense a "blueprint of the central government" behind this attitude of the BSF". 

"We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state," she alleged at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

"There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she claimed. 

She directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to find out where the infiltrators were staying and said that she would write a strongly worded letter to the Centre. "They (BSF) are trying to hold the Trinamool Congress government responsible for it. I will ask the DGP to find out where these infiltrators are staying after entering the state," she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala nurse on death row: Blood money only hope
LIVE! Kerala nurse on death row: Blood money only hope

Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer
Doors open for you, says Lalu; Nitish smiles at offer

Lalu's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, however, sought to downplay the remarks made by his father, in an interview to a local news channel, claiming that the RJD supremo had merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

Mujib didn't declare freedom: B'desh changes textbooks
Mujib didn't declare freedom: B'desh changes textbooks

The textbooks also removed the title 'Father of the Nation' for Mujibur Rahman.

'Rohit Should Smash It, Have A Blast'
'Rohit Should Smash It, Have A Blast'

'I want him to get out there, smash it, try and win this Test match.'

BEWARE! High nitrate levels found in groundwater
BEWARE! High nitrate levels found in groundwater

High nitrate levels have been found in groundwater of 440 districts across India, with 20 per cent of the samples collected exceeding the permissible nitrate concentration, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has said in a report.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances