Blinkit starts 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram

January 02, 2025  23:26
Quick commerce major Blinkit on Thursday launched 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram as a pilot project. Users will be able to see the option to call for an ambulance on the Blinkit app, according to a company statement. 

"These ambulances will be stocked with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (automated external defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. They will also be equipped with a scoop stretcher and a wheelchair to safely transport those in need," it said. 

Each vehicle will be manned by a paramedic, a duty assistant, and a trained driver. 

The service will soon be expanded to more areas. 

 "We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today," Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a post on X. 

He said the aim is to expand to all major cities over the next two years.  PTI
