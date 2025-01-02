



Executives from several platforms, including Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, actively shared real-time order statistics on social media.





Zomato-backed Blinkit achieved several milestones, recording its highest-ever daily order volume, as well as the highest number of orders placed per minute and per hour.





The platform also saw a record amount of tips given to delivery partners, Co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared.





In another social media post, Dhindsa mentioned that by around 5 pm, Blinkit had already crossed the total number of orders placed on NYE 2023.





Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, shared how Zepto witnessed a surge in the number of orders.





"This NYE, Zepto is up 200 percent compared to last year, and we're currently handling unprecedented scale," he wrote.





Not just Blinkit and Zepto, but Swiggy Instamart also hit its highest-ever number of orders on December 31, double the previous NYE sales, Swiggy's Co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli shared.





Commenting on the developments, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart, said, "NYE has once again set a new record for orders, surpassing previous peaks from festival seasons like Mother's Day and Diwali, making it the day with the highest-ever orders on Swiggy Instamart."





The platform recorded its largest order of Rs 70,325 from a user in central Goa.





Similarly, Blinkit reported an order worth Rs 64,988 from a Kolkata-based user.





Across all qcom platforms, there was a notable increase in orders for party essentials like disposable glasses, potato chips, ice cubes, chocolates, tonic water, lemons, nachos, soda, cold drinks, and other items.





Palicha mentioned that Zepto, the qcom unicorn, logged 3,345 ice cube orders per hour, which was 2.62x higher than last year.





With orders soaring nationwide, food delivery platforms also recorded a major surge.





On Swiggy, biryani remained a preferred item, with the fastest delivery at 164 seconds in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.





There were also 296,711 orders placed for cakes. Swiggy's delivery partners collectively travelled 6,519,841 kilometres, which is 8x the distance to and from Earth to the Moon.





Rohit Kapoor, CEO-food marketplace at Swiggy, shared that Bengaluru topped the bookings for Swiggy Dineout, its restaurant reservation service.





Another food delivery platform, magicpin, hit nearly 1,500 orders per minute at its busiest time.





The biggest order on the platform, worth Rs 30,000, was placed by a Delhi-based user.'Burgers topped the charts with 35,000+ orders.





"Bangalore led the way in burger cravings. Is it any surprise?' Zomato-backed magicpin posted on X.





Curefoods, a Cloud kitchen startup, also hit last year's order count before midnight.





The top cities in terms of order volumes were Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-National Capital Region.





"Closed at 35 per cent year-on-year growth! Great end to the year," the platform's Founder and CEO Ankit Nagori posted on X. -- Udisha Srivastav, Abrar Peerzada/Business Standard

