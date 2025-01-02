RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

11 SC lawyers to represent ISKCON priest for bail

January 02, 2025  10:07
image
Eleven Supreme Court lawyers are set to participate in the bail hearing on Thursday of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, The Daily Star reported.

Led by advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, the legal team will defend Chinmoy, in a sedition case resulting from allegations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag.

While speaking to The Daily Star, lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said, "We have come to Chattogram under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, and we will move for Chinmoy in the court for his bail. I already got the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy. I'm a member of both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar associations, so I don't need authorisation from any local lawyer to move the case."

Earlier on December 3, 2024, Chittagong court had fixed January 2 for bail hearing as the prosecution submitted a time petition and there was no lawyer to represent Chinmoy.The unrest in Bangladesh stems from the sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. His arrest on November 25 sparked protests, culminating in violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, which resulted in the death of a lawyer.

The situation worsened following additional arrests. According to ISKCON Kolkata, two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were detained on November 29 after visiting Chinmoy Krishna Das in custody. The organisation's Vice President, Radha Raman, also claimed that rioters vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh during the unrest. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people
LIVE! WATCH: New Orleans 'terrorist' plows into people

New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15
New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15

The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans 'act of terrorism' after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.

Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?

Gambhir non-committal about Playing XI for Sydney Test

Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?

'Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room.'

Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel
Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel

An electric vehicle exploded and caught fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to officials and videos on social media.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances