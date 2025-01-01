RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Vinod Kambli walks out of hospital

January 01, 2025  19:48
image
Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was discharged from a private hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks. 
  
He walked out of the hospital around 4 pm.

52-year-old Kambli was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain.

In a New Year's message, Kambli, talking to the waiting media, made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life.

He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said.

Kambli was now "completely fit" though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi who treated him. 

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media. -- PTI 
10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd in US
10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd in US

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has called the incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

LIVE! 98.12% of Rs 2000 notes returned to banks: RBI
LIVE! 98.12% of Rs 2000 notes returned to banks: RBI

2024 warmest year in India since 1901: IMD
2024 warmest year in India since 1901: IMD

The annual mean temperature in 2024 was 25.75 degrees Celsius, 0.65 degrees above the long-period average.

'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team
'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team

He warned the players that failure to follow his game plans would result in them being dropped from the team.

Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames wife
Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames wife

A 40-year-old man, Puneet Khurana, was found dead by hanging at his residence in northwest Delhi. His family has accused his wife and in-laws of harassment and mental pressure, leading to the suicide. The incident occurred on December...

