RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Vehicle in UP minister's convoy overturns, 5 injured

January 01, 2025  11:25
image
Five people were injured after a vehicle in the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad overturned into a ditch near Januan village in the Khejuri Police Station area of Ballia district last night. 

Throwing light on the happening, Nishad said five party workers, including four women, sustained injuries in the accident.

"I was travelling with the convoy to attend the Constitutional Rights Yatra organised by the party on Tuesday night when the incident occurred. Near Januan village in the Khejuri area, one of the vehicles following the convoy lost control while trying to avoid an animal and overturned into a ditch," he said.

The minister further said those injured in the accident have been identified as Rakesh Nishad, Ramrati, Usha, Geeta and Iravati Nishad.

Following the incident, senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Diljit Dosanjh faces action over concert songs
LIVE! Diljit Dosanjh faces action over concert songs

OpenAI whistleblower's mother says he was 'murdered'
OpenAI whistleblower's mother says he was 'murdered'

The mother of Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher who was found dead after accusing the company of violating copyright laws, alleged that her son was 'murdered' and demanded an Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)...

7 Years Later, Bhima Koregaon Revisited
7 Years Later, Bhima Koregaon Revisited

With all the evasions, one assertion made by the Pune (Rural) police stood out: They had found no connection of the Elgar Parishad with the violent incidents of January 1, 2018.Yet, the case against the 'Bhima Koregaon 16', which is...

Shashi Tharoor: The Wonder World Of Indian English
Shashi Tharoor: The Wonder World Of Indian English

Indian English is the only language that uses the expression 'non-veg' for meat, fish, and those who consume them.A fascinating extract from Shashi Tharoor's A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays.

'Why Oppose Singing Gandhiji's Bhajan?'
'Why Oppose Singing Gandhiji's Bhajan?'

'The BJP should identify those involved in the protest against singing Gandhiji's bhajan and take action against them.''Such people should be removed from the party because they harm the BJP's image.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances