Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

January 01, 2025  09:46
Image only for representation
Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

From Thongkhonglok village in Bishnupur district, security forces on Tuesday seized one SLR with a magazine, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore single barrel gun, two 9mm pistol with magazine, one anti-riot gun, two INSAS LMG magazine, two INSAS rifle magazine, four hand grenades, one detonator, five anti-riot shell, ammunition and other articles, the statement said.

The security forces seized one anti material rifle (AMR) sniper modified with sight scope and magazine, two single bolt action rifle, three 9mm pistol (country made), one hand grenade, four MK-13T, and ammunition from Leishangthem Ikop Pat area of Thoubal district, it said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) involved in extortion from Mantripukhri Bazaar near Bengali crossing in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

One 9mm pistol with magazine, two money receipts of KCP (PWG) and other articles were seized from his possession, the police said.  -- PTI
