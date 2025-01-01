RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Govt extends one-time special package up to Rs 3,850 cr for DAP fertiliser

January 01, 2025  16:35
The government on Wednesday announced an extension of a one-time special package of up to Rs 3,850 crore to ensure farmers continue to get Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser at Rs 1,350 per bag of 50 kg.
 
A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The one-time special package for DAP was approved for the January-December 2025 period, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The move aims to ensure the sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to farmers. -- PTI 
LIVE! Attacks on 'Marathi manoos' started after polls: Raj
Another UP temple reopens after 44 yrs, idols missing
The development comes in light of multiple abandoned or locked temples in various parts of Uttar Pradesh being reopened for prayers.

Do you support BJP wrongdoings?: Kejriwal to RSS chief
The BJP, meanwhile, asked Kejriwal to learn "spirit of service" from the RSS leaving behind his "political moves" instead of writing to Bhagwat to draw "media attention".

Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames...
A 40-year-old man, Puneet Khurana, was found dead by hanging at his residence in northwest Delhi. His family has accused his wife and in-laws of harassment and mental pressure, leading to the suicide. The incident occurred on December...

India declares 2025 as 'defence reforms year'
India has declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms, aiming to establish integrated theatre commands to enhance synergy among the three armed forces and transform the military into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force. The...

