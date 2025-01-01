EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti resigns, brother Rikant to take over

Online travel tech aggregator EaseMyTrip on Wednesday said its Co-Founder and CEO Nishant Pitti has resigned on account of "personal reasons".

His brother and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie, who is currently the company's Executive Director, has been appointed as the new CEO.

"In his new role, Rikant will lead the company's strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the industry," the company stated in a regulatory filing.

A graduate from Kurukshetra University, Ambala, Pittie co-founded the company in 2008. He holds about 16 years of experience in tourism, travel, HR, and technology.

Shares of Ease My Trip were trading at Rs 15.85 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, 0.13 per cent lower than the previous close. -- PTI