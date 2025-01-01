RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi bizman commits suicide amid dispute with wife

January 01, 2025  15:54
image
A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.
   
The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have levelled allegations against his wife and in-laws.
 
"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.
 
The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31.
 
"Soon after information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck, indicating death by hanging," he said, adding further investigation is underway.
 
The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.
 
While talking with media persons, Khurana's father levelled allegations against his wife and in-laws. He said they used to threaten him almost every day over financial and property issues.
 
Khurana's sister alleged that her brother committed suicide because of his wife and her parents who mentally pressurised him and harassed him.
 
"We request that justice must be done with our family and culprits must be sent behind bars," she added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Attacks on 'Marathi manoos' started after polls: Raj
LIVE! Attacks on 'Marathi manoos' started after polls: Raj

Another UP temple reopens after 44 yrs, idols missing
Another UP temple reopens after 44 yrs, idols missing

The development comes in light of multiple abandoned or locked temples in various parts of Uttar Pradesh being reopened for prayers.

Do you support BJP wrongdoings?: Kejriwal to RSS chief
Do you support BJP wrongdoings?: Kejriwal to RSS chief

The BJP, meanwhile, asked Kejriwal to learn "spirit of service" from the RSS leaving behind his "political moves" instead of writing to Bhagwat to draw "media attention".

Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames...
Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames...

A 40-year-old man, Puneet Khurana, was found dead by hanging at his residence in northwest Delhi. His family has accused his wife and in-laws of harassment and mental pressure, leading to the suicide. The incident occurred on December...

India declares 2025 as 'defence reforms year'
India declares 2025 as 'defence reforms year'

India has declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms, aiming to establish integrated theatre commands to enhance synergy among the three armed forces and transform the military into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force. The...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances