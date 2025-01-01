RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Defence Ministry declares 2025 as 'year of reforms'

January 01, 2025  12:45
The Defence Ministry on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate establishment of integrated theatre commands to bolster jointness among the three services.
   
The reform measures would be rolled out to transform the armed forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, it said.
 
The ministry said the focus in 2025 will be on new domains such as cyber and space, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.
 
"'Year of Reforms' will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the armed forces," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
 
"It will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country's defence preparedness, thus preparing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation amidst the challenges of the 21st century," he said.
 
The decision on observing 2025 as the year of reforms was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh. -- PTI
Defence Ministry declares 2025 as 'year of reforms'
