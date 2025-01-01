Ayodhya sees unprecedented rush on New Year Day

The temple towns of Ayodhya, Mathura, Mirzapur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on the first day of the New Year.

The Ram temple at Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22 last year.

According to local administration estimates, over two lakh devotees had already set up camps in Ayodhya on the New Year Eve. On Wednesday morning, approximately three lakh more people arrived to pay homage to the deity of Ram Lalla.

The eagerness of devotees was palpable as they lined up for 'darshan' of the idol which was unveiled at sunrise on the first day of the year.

In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees thronged the sacred premises of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple from 3 am on Wednesday. The rush continued till late evening as part of New Year celebrations.

The temple administration reported that by 8 pm, a whopping 8 lakh devotees had visited the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath.

In a statement, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the entire world is celebrating the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar. The winter season coupled with a holiday break contributed to the high number of visitors, he explained.

With schools, courts and agricultural work closed for the season, he said, "people often take vacations during this time".

"Increasingly, Ayodhya has become a prime destination for pilgrims instead of more traditional tourist spots like Goa, Nainital, Shimla or Mussoorie," Rai said.

The Ayodhya administration divided the city into multiple sectors and zones to regulate the large crowds. Heavy police presence was deployed to manage the surging crowds. Traffic restrictions were imposed and round-the-clock vehicle inspections were conducted, local officials said.

The increase in the number of devotees had begun a day earlier. By Tuesday evening, more than two lakh pilgrims had already completed 'darshan'. Hotels, dharamshalas and homestays were fully booked as both local and outstation visitors poured into the town.

Similar scenes unfolded at the Hanumangarhi temple, where the crowds remained steady from the early morning 'aarti' until the 'shayan aarti' in the evening.

To accommodate the massive influx, the administration had prepared 10 additional visitor galleries along the Ram Janmabhoomi path, expanding the number of darshan lines from 10 to 20. Special security measures were also enforced to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari added that the city has been divided into seven security sectors and 24 zones, with senior officers deployed in each area. Drone cameras are used to monitor crowded locations and traffic movement was strictly controlled to avoid congestion and ensure public safety.

In Varanasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said the number of visitors has been rising steadily since December 28. On New Year, temple authorities had anticipated the high influx and took steps to manage the situation efficiently.

"The crowd started gathering early in the morning and by 8 pm, we had already witnessed 6 lakh devotees. The numbers continue to rise and devotees are still queuing to seek darshan," said Mishra. -- PTI