Attacks on 'Marathi manoos' started after polls: Raj

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the people think of his party when they want any problem resolved, but ignore it on the election day.

In a message on X on New Year, Thackeray appealed the party workers to put the poll results behind them and move on, stating that he would speak to them soon and give a broader direction on the future course of action.





"....certain things have not changed.....people remember Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the resolution of every problem, but ignore it while voting," said Thackeray.





The MNS contested 125 out of the 288 assembly seats in the November 20 Maharashtra elections but drew a blank. Raj's son Amit Thackeray too lost from Mahim in Mumbai.





Thackeray also claimed that just weeks after the poll results, "oppression" against Marathi speakers started in the state. People expected the MNS to take action in these cases and it did, he added.





It has become evident that "Marathi manoos" (native Maharashtrian) is being used only for the vote, the MNS chief said. -- PTI