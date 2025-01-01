RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Another temple reopens in UP after 44 years

January 01, 2025  15:30
Decades after it was closed over communal violence in Moradabad, a temple in the Daulatabagh area has been reopened by local administration and authorities, according to officials.
   
The development comes in light of multiple abandoned or locked temples in various parts of Uttar Pradesh being reopened for prayers.
 
After 44 years, the temple was reopened on Monday, officials said.
 
"On the administration's orders, a team comprising police and municipal corporation staff began operations to reopen the temple. There has been no opposition or unrest, and the locals are cooperating in the effort," Nagphani Police Inspector Sunil Kumar said.
 
After the reopening, it was found that some temple idols were misplaced or missing, Kumar said.
 
He added that local authorities are now overseeing the restoration work, ensuring the space is cleaned, repaired, and made ready for regular worship once again.
 
The process has proceeded peacefully, with no reports of hindrance or objection from any group, Kumar added. -- PTI 
