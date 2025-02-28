HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as SEBI chief

Fri, 28 February 2025
Newly appointed SBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey/File image
The government on Thursday appointed finance and revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).  

Pandey would replace Madhabi Puri Buch, who completes her three-year tenure on Friday (February 28). 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue, to the post of SEBI chairman, according to a government order issued late in the evening.  

Pandey's appointment is initially for a period of three years from the day he assumes charge, the order said. -- PTI

