Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as SEBI chief

Newly appointed SBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey/File image





Pandey would replace Madhabi Puri Buch, who completes her three-year tenure on Friday (February 28).





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue, to the post of SEBI chairman, according to a government order issued late in the evening.





Pandey's appointment is initially for a period of three years from the day he assumes charge, the order said. -- PTI

