HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump to meet 'very brave' Zelensky today

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
12:37
File pic
File pic
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, where he arrived late last night, reports the BBC.

Zelensky is hoping to gain some kind of security guarantees that would underpin any peace deal that may be negotiated with Russia. He is also expected to sign a deal that will give the US access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral resources.

Trump suggests that US mining in Ukraine would deter future Russian attacks. He also walked back on labelling Zelensky a "dictator", saying he could not believe he said this and describing the Ukrainian leader as "very brave". Read more here

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Excise policy caused revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore'
LIVE! 'Excise policy caused revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore'

Pune rape accused was hiding in paddy field
Pune rape accused was hiding in paddy field

A 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman inside a bus at Swargate bus station in Pune was arrested after a days-long manhunt. The accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil. Police used...

As markets sink, investors poorer by Rs 7.46 lakh cr
As markets sink, investors poorer by Rs 7.46 lakh cr

Investors' wealth tumbled by Rs 7.46 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday, in-tandem with a sharp decline in the domestic equity market, with the benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,000 points following a bearish trend in global equities.

HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan
HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

'Disgusting Bangladeshis Turning Backs On India'
'Disgusting Bangladeshis Turning Backs On India'

'The present generation, either due to historical amnesia or political propaganda, has been fed a narrative that paints India as an adversary rather than an ally.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD