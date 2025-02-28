Trump to meet 'very brave' Zelensky today





Trump suggests that US mining in Ukraine would deter future Russian attacks. He also walked back on labelling Zelensky a "dictator", saying he could not believe he said this and describing the Ukrainian leader as "very brave".

Zelensky is hoping to gain some kind of security guarantees that would underpin any peace deal that may be negotiated with Russia. He is also expected to sign a deal that will give the US access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral resources.