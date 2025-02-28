Trump tariffs: India's exports to US may fall by $7bn!

17:22





India's exports to the US rose by 5.57 per cent to USD 59.93 billion during April-December this fiscal. On the other hand, imports during the first nine months of 2024-25 grew by 1.91 per cent to USD 33.4 billion The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22 and accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, over 6 per cent in imports and about 11 per cent in bilateral trade. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) estimates suggest that should reciprocal tariffs be imposed by the US, India's exports to the US may decline anywhere between USD 2 billion and USD 7 billion in FY26.





"However, the weighted average tariff differential is around 7 percentage point (pp), and a more plausible scenario as per Ind-Ra is a decline in exports to the US by USD 2 billion-3.5 billion, leading to a decline in the GDP growth in the range of 5-10 bps from our current estimate of 6.6 per cent," said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Head Public Finance, Ind-Ra.





Clarity will likely emerge in the next four to six weeks, following the discussions between the two governments.





Therefore, the emerging geoeconomic situation is a key monitorable for the Indian economy. Bilateral trade negotiations, defense and energy pacts between India and the US could minimise the adverse impact of reciprocal tariff for India, Ind-Ra said. -- PTI

