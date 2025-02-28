HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump greets Zelenskyy at White House, says "He's all dressed up today!"

United States President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Washington DC on Friday.

His visit comes at a time when the US is pursuing a rare earth material deal with Ukraine, and the US President has been actively talking about ending the Russia- Ukraine war soon, and also holding talks with several Western leaders on the issue.

"Oh look, he's all dressed up today!" President Trump said while welcoming his Ukrainian counterpart.

On Thursday, during a visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Kier Starmer said that Trump thinks progress is being made on ending the Russia- Ukraine war and that an agreement will "either be fairly soon or it won't be at all." 

During his first visit to Washington DC as Prime Minister, Starmer said that his country is ready to put "boots on the ground" to support peace.

"I'm working closely with other European leaders on this, and I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last," Starmer said. -- ANI

