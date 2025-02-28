HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tripura: BSF jawan, Bangladeshi national injured during smuggling attempt

Fri, 28 February 2025
A Border Security Force jawan and a Bangladeshi national were injured on Friday when the personnel of the Indian border guarding force tried to stop a smuggling attempt along the border between the two countries in Tripura. 

Around 7:30 pm, 20-25 Bangladeshi nationals intruded into the Indian territory near the Putia border outpost in the Sepahijala district and indulged in smuggling along with the local criminals, a BSF spokesperson said. 

When cautioned by the Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party, they attacked the security personnel, leading to a jawan getting grievously injured, the spokesperson said. 

He said the miscreants tried to snatch the weapon of a BSF personnel and the jawan fired one round of non-lethal pump action gun in self-defence. 

A Bangladeshi national got injured in this incident and he has been taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said, adding the BSF jawan was also undergoing treatment in a hospital. 

The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, out of which 856 km runs along Tripura. -- PTI

