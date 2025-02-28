TN Guv wades into language row

12:49

The ruling DMK hit out at Ravi over his comments, accusing him of "spewing hatred" against Tamil Nadu. The governor, who is touring the southern Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts, took to 'X' to inform about an interaction he had with representatives from various fields.





"Interacted with large number of leaders from cross sections of south Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles."

Wading into the language row in Tamil Nadu, state Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the "rigid" two language policy of the state government has deprived youth in the southern parts of TN of opportunities, making it a "neglected backyard" and said this was "unfair."