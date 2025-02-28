HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T'gana tunnel collapse: Railways help with plasma cutter

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
10:11
image
South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday. 

Railways has the expertise in cutting heavy metals using equipment such as plasma cutter and Brocho cutting machine, South Central Railway (SCR) Chief Public Relations officer A Sridhar said. "District Collector, Nagar Kurnool sought the help of South Central Railway in rescue operation by clearing iron and steel debris that have been hindering the rescue works at the site, A Sridhar told PTI. 

He further said that the SCR quickly responded to the call and deployed two teams of metal cutting experts in the rescue mission. The first batch led by S Murali, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, consisting a senior Section Engineer, 13 Welders and two technicians from Secunderabad have reached the site and have taken up the required works. 

The second batch of experts also reached the site to support the first team, last night, he further said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!
LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!

Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur
Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur

A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, police said.

SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter
SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter

South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday.

Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation
Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation

'Peninsular Indians could ask 'Why should we contribute half of India's tax revenues if we account for only a quarter of the seats in the Lok Sabha?'.''The rest of the country seems likely to counter that 'democracy means one vote per...

How I Became A Coorg By Order!
How I Became A Coorg By Order!

'After his warm and affectionate farewell speech, the Chief of Staff of the formation asked me, "So, now you are off to Coorg to look after your coffee estates?"'For the last time, in Army uniform and much to his surprise, I replied,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD