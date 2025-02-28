HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sufi tradition has carved unique identity for itself in India: Modi

Fri, 28 February 2025
21:23
Asserting that the culture and civilisation of a country get their voice from its songs and music, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Sufi tradition has carved a unique identity for itself in India. 

Modi also greeted people on the upcoming month of Ramzan. Speaking at the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme here, he said, "The Jahan-e-Khusrau programme has completed 25 years and in these 25 years, the programme has made a place in the hearts of people, which is its biggest success." 

"In the Nazr-e-Krishna presented here, we saw glimpses of our shared heritage. There is a different fragrance in this event of Jahan-e-Khusrau. This fragrance is of the soil of Hindustan," Modi said. 

The Sufi tradition has carved a unique identity for itself in India, he added. 

The culture and civilisation of any country get their voice from its songs and music, the prime minister said. -- PTI

