Sufi tradition has carved unique identity for itself in India: Modi

Modi also greeted people on the upcoming month of Ramzan. Speaking at the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme here, he said, "The Jahan-e-Khusrau programme has completed 25 years and in these 25 years, the programme has made a place in the hearts of people, which is its biggest success."





"In the Nazr-e-Krishna presented here, we saw glimpses of our shared heritage. There is a different fragrance in this event of Jahan-e-Khusrau. This fragrance is of the soil of Hindustan," Modi said.





The Sufi tradition has carved a unique identity for itself in India, he added.





The culture and civilisation of any country get their voice from its songs and music, the prime minister said. -- PTI

