Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to become parents soon

Fri, 28 February 2025
14:28
Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Friday announced that they are expecting. The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram where they shared a photo of pair of baby socks (see alongside). 

"The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon," Advani, 33, wrote in the caption. Malhotra, 40, and Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February 2023. 

The couple who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film Shershaah (2021) had kept their relationship private. Advani most recently starred in Ram Charan's "Game Changer". She will next be seen in "Toxic", headlined by Yash, and "War 2", opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Malhotra's next film is "Param Sundari" with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also star in folk thriller "Vvan". -- PTI

