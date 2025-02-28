HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC junks plea that 200 died in Delhi rly stn stampede

Fri, 28 February 2025
12:56
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that sought directions to be given to authorities on crowd management, claiming that over 200 people had died in a recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station. 

"Is there any proof that 200 have died?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner. The counsel claimed several videos of the stampede at the railway station were uploaded on X and the Railways has issued notices to the witnesses who were present there.

"Those persons can approach the court," the bench said. 

The bench asked whether the petitioner believed that the concerned authorities were neglecting the issue. The counsel said the petition was filed for proper implementation of the National Disaster Management Act and relevant rules for crowd management. The bench dismissed the plea and said the petitioner may approach the Delhi High Court with the grievance. The counsel said the plea has arrayed all the states and Union Territories as party respondents in the matter. 

On February 19, the Delhi High Court had asked the Railways to examine the fixing of maximum passengers and sale of platform tickets -- issues raised in a PIL filed before it over the recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station. 

The high court had asked the authorities concerned to state the details of decisions taken by it on these issues in its affidavit. At least 18 people were killed in a stampede on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh was underway. -- PTI

LIVE! 'Excise policy caused revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore'

Pune rape accused was hiding in paddy field

A 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman inside a bus at Swargate bus station in Pune was arrested after a days-long manhunt. The accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil. Police used...

As markets sink, investors poorer by Rs 7.46 lakh cr

Investors' wealth tumbled by Rs 7.46 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday, in-tandem with a sharp decline in the domestic equity market, with the benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,000 points following a bearish trend in global equities.

HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

'Disgusting Bangladeshis Turning Backs On India'

'The present generation, either due to historical amnesia or political propaganda, has been fed a narrative that paints India as an adversary rather than an ally.'

