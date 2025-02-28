SC gives relief to Isha Foundation, says no coercive steps against it

16:37





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the Madras High Court order quashing notices of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation over the construction in the foothills of Velliangiri mountains in Coimbatore without prior environmental clearance.





While asking for no coercive action against the yoga and meditation centre, it asked for compliance with all the environmental norms and directions of the TNPCB. The top court, however, said its order was not a precedent for regularising illegal construction as it ruled in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. -- PTI

