Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee falls 28 paise to close at 87.46 against US dollar

Fri, 28 February 2025
19:17
The rupee depreciated 28 paise to close at 87.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as the strength of the American currency and a negative trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments. 

Forex traders said the ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariff imposition by the US has left financial markets in flux. 

Moreover, the tariff chaos has injected volatility and uncertainty into the US Dollar Index. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.32 against the greenback. 

During the session it fell to an intra-day low of 87.53 before ending the session at 87.46 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a loss of 28 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee settled almost flat with a marginal gain of 1 paisa at 87.18 against US dollar. -- PTI

