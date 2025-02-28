Revealed! Why Javed Akhtar settled case against Kangana

15:11

Subhash K Jha speaks to Javed Akhtar minutes after Kangana Ranaut announced a truce in the defamation case.





Javed Akhtar said, "She has given a letter of regret and an apology. She has unconditionally withdrawn all her words and committed that she will never repeat them again. She has apologised for the inconveniences caused to me. This is what I wanted and this what I got."





For a background of the case: Kangana Ranabut had told a news channel, "Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you dont apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."





The lyricist then filed a defamation case against her that went on for five years. He told the court, "Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie. I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didnt call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016."





According to sources close to Javed Akhtar, no such threat was ever issued.





"Javed saab is very tolerant. But this was going on for too long. Remedial action had to be taken. Javed saab filed an elaborate defamation case against Kangana. Javed Saab was ready for a long battle ahead, with no question of an out-of-court settlement. He wanted this lawsuit to be an example to all those 'who think they can get away with saying anything about film personalities because they are too busy or to indifferent to retaliate'," the source said.