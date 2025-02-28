HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Request for food, water helped cops nab Pune rape accused

Fri, 28 February 2025
10:58
Dattatray Gade in custody of Pune City Police.
A request for food and water from a house led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man on the run after allegedly raping a woman inside a bus at Swargate bus station in Pune, police said on Friday. 

The police used drones and sniffer dogs to track down the accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, who was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil and apprehended him around midnight, an official said. 

A senior police officer said, "Gade was brought to Pune by 2 am. He was sent for a medical examination and formally arrested. The accused will be produced in court later in the day." 

Gade, a history-sheeter, fled to his native place in Shirur after allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at Swargate bus station in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused switched off his mobile phone, but the police managed to reach his village and found out he had visited a house requesting water. 

The Pune police on Thursday deployed drones and a dog squad in Gunat village to nab the accused, and 13 teams were part of the search operation, an official said. Joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma also visited the village and briefed his officers, he said. 

"The search operation in sugarcane fields with drones and dog sqauds was stopped at night. However, we received information that Gade had visited a house asking for food. We rushed to the spot, but he managed to flee. The family in the house gave him a bottle of water," the official said. 

He said the family informed the police about the accused's presence in the area, after which the police team resumed the search. 

The official said the accused was seen hiding in a paddy field nearby and was apprehended. Gade is named in half a dozen theft, robbery and chain-snatching cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences. -- PTI

